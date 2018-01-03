Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ben Thomas believes Cheshire Phoenix are enjoying a dual benefit of having CJ Gettys in the team.

Gettys continued his superb form with a starring performance in Friday’s 93-85 derby win at Manchester Giants.

The summer signing showed his class with a dazzling 32 points and seven rebounds as the Nix signed off for 2017 in style.

But Gettys’s growing reputation as one of the BBL’s most dangerous players is also working to the advantage of his team-mates.

Frontcourt partner Orlan Jackman dropped 25 points and nine boards in the victory over Manchester.

(Image: Adam Day Photography)

And Cheshire head coach Thomas said: “CJ scored 32 points and was the main threat to them.

“But one of the things I keep saying to people is that, while CJ is obviously doing a really good job, it’s the rest of the team that are putting him in and finding him in those positions.

“And a few of Orlan’s points came from that exact thing. CJ would get the ball in the post, the double team would come, and we’d dish it up for Orlan for a nice, easy lay-up.

“Orlan did really well with some big rebounds and his finishing around the basket so they both played their part massively.”

Jackman and – for the second week running – Gettys were named in the BBL All-Star Five as reward for their displays against the Giants.

But Thomas also played his part as the Nix avenged the loss they suffered to their north-west rivals at the Cheshire Oaks Arena in November.

(Image: Adam Day Photography)

“Manchester were looking for their first home win of the season, they had a sell-out crowd, and they’d beaten us earlier in the season, so all those factors led them to being really up for it at the start of the game,” said Thomas.

“They went on a 9-0 run and we looked the lesser team in the first four minutes or so, so I called a timeout and changed things a little bit and made a couple of adjustments that we needed to do and it paid dividends.

“We started playing better and took control of the game after that.”

Cheshire travel to Plymouth Raiders on Sunday (4pm).

We'll have a full preview of the match online later this week.