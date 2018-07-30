Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Phoenix have continued to shape their roster ahead of the new BBL season with the addition of American forward Jordan Session.

The 22-year-old arrives at the Nix for his first season in professional basketball having completed an impressive college career at NCAA Division One mid-major school George State.

Session was part of two Sun Belt Conference tournament winning teams and helped the Panthers to the NCAA Tournament earlier this year where they ran second seed Cincinnati close in the first round.

During his senior year Session had a productive season averaging 7.5 points and six rebounds per game whilst shooting 55% from the field and becomes Cheshire’s fourth signing of the summer following the acquisitions of Ashton Khan, Louis Sayers and Momcilo Latinovic.

Nix head coach Ben Thomas said: “I’m really excited to have a player like Jordan with us next season, he is a very versatile offensive player and can score in multiple ways.

“He’s very long and very athletic which will be a problem for any opposition, he loves to defend and can match up with different types of players all over the floor. But most importantly he’s a winner!

“He joins us following a college career where he won 85 out of his 128 games and even captained his team to the NCAA tournament in his senior year. He will bring that winning mentality and leadership with him.

“I know that Jordan will be an instant fan favourite with his ability to play above the ring and his constant hard working attitude.”

Session becomes Cheshire’s first American import of the close season and the 6ft 8ins forward is keen to get started in Ellesmere Port and aid the club’s bid to make the play-offs for the first time since 2016.

He said: “I’m excited and very thankful to have the opportunity to join the Phoenix for my rookie season.

“I look forward to coming in and getting to know everyone from my teammates, to the staff and to the fans. I’m really excited about this group coming in and what we can do in the league this season with Coach Ben’s vision for our team and style of play.

“I can’t wait to touch down and get to work with the guys and give the Nix Nation something to be excited about this season.”