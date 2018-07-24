Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Phoenix have added to their roster ahead of the new BBL season with the signing of Serbian forward Momcilo Latinovic.

The 28-year-old played in British basketball last season with London Lions, playing in 13 games and averaging 11 points per game whilst shooting a strong 48% from three-point range.

Belgrade-born Latinovic graduated from NCAA Division II school New Mexico Highlands back in 2012 and has embarked on a solid professional career in Europe since.

He has taken in stints with Swedish outfit Stockholm Eagles, KFI of Iceland, Kormend of Hungary, Slovakian side BK Lebicki Patrioti Levice and Basket Escho of Luxembourg before landing at the Lions last season.

“I am really excited to join the Cheshire Phoenix family and play in front of those great fans,” Latinovic said.

“I’m looking forward to building on the success the team had last season. With the talent and experience that we have I think we can surprise a lot of people.”

Latinovic’s arrival adds to that of British guards Louis Sayers and Ashton Khan in recent weeks as Nix head coach Ben Thomas looks to piece together a side capable of challenging for honours in the BBL this coming season.

Thomas said: “I’m really happy to have Momcilo with us next season. He’s been one of our main targets all summer.

“After playing against him early last season, I witnessed first hand exactly what he can do to the opposition.

“He’s a natural basketball player with a very versatile skill set, being able to shoot the ball from distance or get to the paint and finish in traffic.

“With his height and athleticism I know he will fit our style of play and can’t wait to see him on the court for us next season.”

Former Cheshire forward Jamell Anderson is back in British basketball after re-signing for Leicester Riders.

The 28-year-old Briton spent four seasons with the Riders, winning six trophies before spells at the Phoenix and then La Roda, in Spain.

Riders head coach Rob Paternostro said: “It’s great to have Jamell back.

“He is the type of a player that can play in many different spots on the floor which is very beneficial to the team.

“Jamell was always a great teammate, and a very popular person here at the Riders. He brings experience and understands our club very well.

“He is an athletic player who can really run the floor, he can cover a lot of ground out there with his size length and work rate and he impacts the game in many ways.”

“He is a guy that gets locked in on that end both physically and mentally.”