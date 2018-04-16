Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

While Friday night’s buzzer-beating success for Cheshire Phoenix may have been great viewing for fans, Ben Thomas was certainly was hoping for a less stressful evening.

The Nix kept their BBL play-off hopes alive in front of the BBC Sport cameras at the Cheshire Oaks Arena on Friday night when Malcolm Riley drained a three with the last shot of the game to seal a 100-97 triumph over play-off rivals Bristol Flyers.

Cheshire need to win their remaining four games and hope that those above them falter if they are to have any hope of reaching the post season, but head coach Thomas believes the confidence from their late show on Friday has given them confidence ahead of Saturday’s visit of league champions Leicester Riders (7.30pm) and the trip to Plymouth Raiders on Sunday (4pm).

(Image: Adam Day Photography)

“It was great for the fans and for the neutrals watching on the television but I would have wanted it to be a bit easier than it was,” said Thomas.

“Bristol were missing key guys at the Commonwealth Games and we were 20 up at one stage so I thought we were going to be more comfortable than we were. But Bristol hit some big shots, including a buzzer beater at the end of the third which changed things.

“But the way it ended was a great advert for basketball to a wider audience. Winning a game in that way is something that the fans would have loved and that hopefully sees them keep coming back.

“When we turned over the ball of an inbound and Bristol pulled it back level with four seconds left you are fearing the worst but Devan (Bailey) picked it up and found Malcolm (Riley) and he hit that tough shot. The scenes at the end were great.”

Cheshire, who won the BBL Cup back in January, simply cannot afford to slip up.

They sit on 26 points, four behind Bristol in the final play-off spot.

A clash with the title winners may not seem like the ideal way opposition to face to pick up a win but Thomas is in confident mood.

“We need to win every game and hope others slip up and we know that,” said Thomas.

“Leicester have already won the league and in years gone by they have rested some key players at this stage of the season as they have one eye on the play-offs.

(Image: Adam Day Photography)

“Whether they do that this weeked, who knows? But we just need to win and do all that we can. It is a position we find ourselves in that is all of our own doing.”

Thomas could welcome back captain Orlan Jackman for the weekend after he spent the last fortnight representing England at the Commonwealth Games on Australia’s Gold Coast.

“We will see how Orlan is as he will be coping with jet lag and would have had a gruelling couple of weeks,” said Thomas.

“If we get him back then obviously it is a huge boost, but we will be prepared whatever we have to contend with.”