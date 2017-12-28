Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It has been a superb first half to the season for Cheshire Phoenix .

They have reached their first final in seven years after battling their way through to the BBL Cup showpiece where they will face Worcester Wolves.

The Nix will take on Worcester in the BBL Trophy quarter-finals, too.

And Ben Thomas’ team are also well placed to make the play-offs after winning five of their opening nine BBL Championship matches.

But the gloss will be taken off some of the undoubted progress they have made so far this season if they lose their final game of 2017 at rivals Manchester Giants on Friday (December 29).

That is the verdict of Cheshire head coach Thomas.

He said: “I’m pleased that we’re in a final of one cup, in the quarter-final of another, and that we’re on a winning run in the league.

“If we can keep that positive run going by winning on Friday, then I’ll be happy-ish.

“But I’m not going to say I’m happy. If you ask me the same question at the end of the season I’ll give you my answer.”

The Nix have suffered only minor disappointments so far this season.

But the 88-79 home loss to struggling Manchester at the start of last month was certainly one.

And Thomas does not shy away from the fact that Cheshire will be out for revenge tomorrow night.

He said: “At the start of the season we sat down and almost tried to map out our wins - games which we thought we could take points from and ones which we fought would be harder to do that.

“Manchester at home was one we thought we could get two points from.

“We have beaten other teams, like London (Lions) and Surrey (Scorchers), which you could argue were possibly tougher tasks, so we’re not any worse off than we could have been at this stage.

“But there’s no doubt we could have been a bit better off.

“Revenge may well be the word for it. I won’t accept anything less than walking out of Manchester with the two points.”

The Nix gave their players six days off after their BBL Trophy last-16 win at home to Glasgow Rocks on December 17.

And Thomas said: “It was a good chance for the boys to rest, go see and have some time with their family, and basically relax, because after Christmas we’ve got one hell of a schedule.

“We’re going to have a lot of double-headers and, if we progress in the Trophy as well, that’ll mean an already jam-packed schedule will be even busier.

“When the games come thick and fast in the New Year, that’s when you distinguish between the winners and losers.

“Hopefully we’ll be on the right side of the results.”