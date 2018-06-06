Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Boughton Hall got back to winning ways in the Cheshire County Cricket League 1st XI ECB Premier League at home against Neston.

After winning the toss and putting Neston into bat, Chester limited the visitors to 237-8 as wicket keeper David Hurst struck a century, while Luke Camden made 62.

Charlie Fleet proved to be the pick of Chester Boughton Hall’s bowling attack after posting 3-56.

With the bat, the home side secured a four-wicket victory with Harry Killoran hitting an unbeaten 87, while Alex Money made 75.

Matt Stewart and Chris Finegan both took two wickets each as Neston succumbed to defeat.

Oulton Park had a resounding win over Didsbury.

The away side won the toss and decided to field as they managed to bowl Oulton Park all out for 178, with opener Daniel Leech top scoring with 54.

But Oulton Park bowled the visitors all out for 65 in fewer than 27 overs as Matt Parkinson, Craig Douglas, and Ben Gibbon all took three wickets each.

In the 1st XI Division One, Barrow lost against Upton and were bowled all out for 156 inside 40 overs, as Iroshan De Silva struck 83 for the away side.

Upton secured victory after making 158 with four wickets to spare as Barrow bowlers Ryan Holloway, Malcolm Barrow and De Silva all claimed two scalps each.

In the 1st XI Division Two Alvanley breezed to victory against Weaverham.

The Northwich side were bowled all out for 135 as Stephen Charles took 6-38, while Dave Shewring and Billy Ouzounidis both took two wickets each.

Alvanley then reached their target for the loss of only one wicket as Michael Rowlands and Jonathon Whitley were unbeaten on 46 and 78 respectively.

Christleton were beaten at home against Lindow.

The home side were put into bat and bowled out for 110 in 42 overs as openers Mubashir Hassan and Jack Gittins top scored with 25 and 18 runs respectively.

Lindow secured victory after reaching 114-6, as Arslan Dar took 3-25 and while Shavaiz Saif made 2-41.

Tattenhall were beaten by Northwich in a tight encounter.

Northwich won the toss and chose to field as Tattenhall made 173-7, with Aamir Afzal’s half-century and Muddassar Butt’s unbeaten 35 the biggest contributions.

The home side secured victory after making 174-8, but Gary Forster took 3-30 while Butt also claimed 2-42.

In the Cheshire Cricket League Division One, Kingsley beat Congleton in a tight game.

Congleton declared after making 186-5 as Hayden Lanza and Ben Stoddart both took two wickets each.

And Kingsley claimed 20 points after scoring 187-5, with Danny Mullins hitting an unbeaten 57.

In Division Three, Bunbury lost to Aston.

The away side batted first and scored 147-8 in their 45 overs as James Ackerman took 3-37 for Bunbury.

The home side were then bowled all out for just 98 in 33 overs.

Cholmondeley had a comfortable win at home to Holmes Chapel.

The away side won the toss and batted first, but were bowled all out for 90 runs as Brett Balac and Steven Young both took four wickets each.

Cholmondeley reached their target for the loss of just two wickets as openers Danny Wellbourne and Sam Hockenhall made 28 and 25 respectively, before Jonathan Maginess and Jonathan Woodhead secured the win.

Chester County Officers against Wirral ended in a draw as both teams took seven points each.

The Chester side decided to field first as the visitors made 132-7 in 32 overs, with Steve Johnson the pick of the bowling attack with 3-22, while Bradley Rudd and Emilio Hebaiter each took two wickets each.

Westminster Park beat Frodsham in a low scoring match.

They were bowled all out for 70 as opener and skipper Vyshak Kuppalli top scored with 20 as Gregory Pidgeon took 4-20 in the Frodsham bowling attack.

But Frodsham themselves were bowled out for 48 with only three batsmen reaching double figures, while Sai Bharath Kumar Reddy Vanteddu claimed a five-wicket haul.

Saughall eased to victory against Boughton Hall 3B to continue their excellent start to the season.

The visitors slumped to 25-6 as Saughall’s Mike Andrews took 5-32 and brother Chris Andrews grabbed 2-12 as the visitors were dismissed for 109.

Despite losing Martin Huxley in the fourth over, Saughall rebuilt with patient stand between James Huxley with an unbeaten 43 and Nick Ballard.

A flurry of boundaries by Chris Andrews who hit 42 not out ensured Saughall reached 110-2 to bag 20 points.