Chester Boughton Hall secured back-to-back victories in the Cheshire County Cricket League First XI ECB Premier League with an away triumph over Grappenhall.

The visitors were put into bat by the Warrington side and bowled all out for 180 in their innings, Richard Moore top-scoring after making 51 and followed closely behind by Harry Killoran on 48.

And the Chester bowlers helped secure 25 points by bowling Grappenhall out for just 80 inside 35 overs.

Jack Williams and Killoran did the most damage after posting figures of 3-10 and 3-13 respectively, while Moore also claimed two scalps.

Neston overcame Oulton Park at Parkgate as they bounced back from last weekend’s loss to Chester Boughton Hall.

The visitors won the toss and chose to bat, but were bowled all out for 112, with opener Daniel Leech’s 66 the only Oulton Park batsman to make a meaningful score.

Ashley Davis posted the best Neston bowling figures with 4-21, as Matt Stewart and David Hurst both took two wickets each.

Neston lost only three wickets in response as they reached their target of 113.

Will Evans and Dom Smith struck 35 and 30 respectively, while Muhammad Kashif took all three wickets.

In Division One, Barrow succumbed to defeat against Urmston.

The away side were put into bat and made 241-6 in their 50 overs, as Nick Mumford took 3-20 and Iroshan De Silva 2-49 with the ball for Barrow.

The home side were bowled out for 175 as Urmston clinched victory, with David McClements, Alex Reid and Stephen Ogilby Barrow’s highest run scorers with 49, 43, and 37 respectively.

In Division Two, Christleton secured 25 points with a win over a 71-run win over Mobberley.

Christleton batted first and made 248-9 in their innings as Alistair Marks struck 118 off 105 balls, which included 19 fours and a pair of sixes.

The away side bowled Mobberley out for 177 as Shavaiz Saif took 4-81, supplemented by Joshua Joseph’s 3-35 and 2-31 from Arslan Dar.

Alvanley followed up last week’s victory over Weaverham with a win over Tattenhall .

The Alvanley bowlers took 10 Tattenhall wickets for just 99 as Dave Shewring and Stephen Charles both starred with the ball, taking 4-27 and 4-26 respectively.

Muhammad Umer, Aamir Afzal and Waqar Hassan were the only Tattenhall batsmen to reach double figures.

The away side claimed a four-wicket win after reaching 102 as Simon Gee and Michael Rowlands made 31 and 22 respectively, while Gary Forster took 3-36 with the ball for Tattenhall.

In the Cheshire Cricket League Division One, Kingsley eased to victory over Lymm Oughtrington Park.

Kingsley bowled the home side out for just 62 as Hayden Lanza claimed a five-wicket haul and Ben Stoddart took a further three.

The away side lost five wickets during their successful run chase as Stoddart top-scored with 28.

Cholmondeley beat Aston in a high scoring game in Division Three.

Aston batted first and made 234-3 as Brett Balac made 2-58 and Will Hockenhull also took a wicket.

Cholmondeley responded by claiming the win and 25 points by reaching 237-5, as captain Hockenhull starred with the bat and made 72, while Balac and Andrew Griffiths both scored 43 each.

Chester County Officers drew their game against Appleton.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, the Chester side made 142-9 with Emilio Hebaiter reaching 51 before being bowled.

But the points were shared after Appleton made 126-8 in their 45 overs, with Tom Birch and Steve Johnson posting bowling figures of 3-29 and 2-30 respectively.

Westminster Park secured 25 points with a win against Over Peover in Division Four.

They bowled their opponents all out for just 92, as Goutham Randhi and Sayad Ahmed both claimed three wickets each.

But they lost nine wickets as they reached their target in a closely run encounter, with Reddy Varun and Balaphani Bonda the only Westminster Park batsmen to reach double figures.

Saughall suffered their first defeat of the season against an impressive young Port Sunlight side. Batting first, the Chester team got off to a stuttering start, losing Martin Huxley, Mike Barrow and James Huxley to leave the score 47-1.

But a superb 105-run fourth wicket partnership between Adam Griffiths (82) and Chris McCartney (41) swung the pendulum.

Ben Dean added useful late runs as Saughall reached 203-5 before declaring after just 38 overs.

Sunlight had 52 overs to chase down their target and added 63 before Tim Scott edged behind.

Missing key bowlers, Saughall were never able to quell the runs as youngsters impressively put away any loose deliveries.

Mike Barrow grabbed a few late wickets but it was too little too late for the visitors as the winning runs were hit in the 48th over, Port Sunlight claiming 25 points with Saughall taking 12 points.