Chester Boughton Hall lost for the second weekend running as Nial O’Brien and Nantwich put them to the sword at Filkins Lane in the Cheshire County Cricket League 1st XI ECB Premier League.

Alex Money opened in Rick Moore’s absence and was bowled by Shane Patel on 51 and Will Owen managed 53 as Chester made 196-9.

Having represented Ireland in their first ever test match against Pakistan in midweek, O’Brien’s 83 got the reply off to a flyer as the Dabbers raced to 120.

Chester chipped away with two wickets each for Robin Fisher, Harry Killoran and Jack Williams before Dabbers skipper Ray Doyle’s 34 ensured victory for Nantwich.

Oulton Park meanwhile were victorious against Marple.

They made 224-6 with Patrick Roberts hitting an unbeaten 52, while Martin East and Ben Gibbon struck 49 and 45 respectively.

And Marple were bowled all out for 152 as Muhammed Kashif took 5-42, supplemented by Matt Parkinson’s figures of 3-38.

Neston fell 12 runs short against Timperley, who won the toss and batted first, making 155 runs.

Ashley Davis took no fewer than seven Timperley wickets as David Hurst took the other three for a cost of just 21 runs.

But with the bat, Neston were bowled all out for 143 as wicket keeper Will Evans top scored with 41.

In the 1st XI Division One, Barrow suffered a heavy defeat against Hyde after being bowled all out for just 59, as Lee Dwyer and Philip Noble were the only batsman to reach double figures.

With the ball Iroshan De Silva took one wicket as Hyde breezed to victory.

Alvanley drew with Warrington in the 1st XI Division Two as they played played some terrific cricket to grab 14 draw points and maintained hold of top spot.

Warrington asked Alvanley to bat first and early signs were encouraging as both Stephen Charles and Mike Rowlands looked untroubled before falling to 17-1.

The next hour and a half belonged to Charles and Jonathon Whitley who took Alvanley to 120-1 with 20 overs left.

Whitley succumbed after raising his bat for a lovely 53 but Charles kept going with Simon Gee before he fell at 143 after making 70.

Gee stayed almost to the end whilst a number of cameos helped the cause and looked peerless for his 48 as Alvanley made 221-8.

Chris Charles looked a real threat with the new ball and his eight over spell took three batsmen for just five runs as Warrington were at 23-3.

Dave Rudd broke played a flurry of big shots to race to 40, but Billy Ouzounidis removed two other batsmen and at 90-6 the shutters were put up, with the last 20 overs turgid and frustrating as the away team earned a draw.

Christleton had a slender victory over Weaverham, who they bowled all out for 177 runs as Arslan Dar took 8-26 with the ball.

And in their innings, Christleton lost just three wickets on their way to victory as Atif Bajwa hit an unbeaten 73 and Jack Gittins made 55 runs.

Tattenhall suffered defeat against Hale Barns as the home side declared on 252-6.

Aamir Afzal was the most prolific Tattenhall bowler as he took 4-58.

But Tattenhall succumbed to 156 all out as captain Glenn Coppack’s unbeaten 39 was the pick of the away side’s batsmen.

In the Cheshire Cricket League Division One, Kingsley drew with Haslington.

They were bowled all out for 161 as Charlie Loye top scored with 34 runs.

Haslington made 128-7, with Adrian Burden taking 4-25 as the spoils were shared.

The clash between Cholmondeley and Chester County Officers (CO) ended in a high scoring draw in Division Three.

After winning the toss and deciding to bat, Chester made 314-4 with Emilio Hebaiter hitting an unbeaten 135 runs as Richard Cooke took all the wickets which fell for Cholmondeley.

With the bat, Cholmondeley made 215-3 as Jonathan Maginess and Danny Wellbourne made 90 and 72 runs respectively.

Saughall made it three wins out of three with victory against Old Parkonians.

The Chester team scored 182-5 as the visitors had 52 overs to chase down their target.

Old Parkonians started steadily in their run chase to reached the drinks break at 59-0 before losing three wickets in as many overs immediately afterwards.

Wickets began to tumble and Saughall’s best man Mike Andrews ripped through the tail to give them 25 points as Old Parkonians were dismissed for 133.