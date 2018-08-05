Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Anthony Johnson hopes Chester FC show more of what they displayed in their National League North opener in tomorrow’s clash against Curzon Ashton and take their chances in front of goal.

The Blues began the campaign with a goalless draw against Spennymoor Town yesterday at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

The closest they came to breaking the deadlock was through Salford City loanee striker Anthony Dudley who struck the crossbar halfway through the second half.

Chester now have a quick turnaround with a 7.45pm kick off tomorrow at the Tameside Stadium against John Flanagan’s side.

It will be the only National League North game taking place on Monday, with the rest of the next round of fixtures being played on Tuesday evening.

After The Nash got their season off to a winning start with a 2-1 victory over Darlington yesterday, Johnson and co-manager Bernard Morley are well aware of the test they will present and the former hopes the forwards in the Blues squad can become more ruthless in front of goal to build on the positives shown against Spennymoor.

Johnson said: “I can’t wait, I’m really looking forward to it. The pitch is another absolute bowling green, a bit like ours, we know we can get there and we can try and implement what we want to do on their pitch.

“It’s a quick turnaround, so it gives us that opportunity to get what we’re looking for more or less straight away.

“They’ve had a good result I think today, beating Darlington, so they’ll be excited about playing us at home.

“I know it’s very clichéd, but I can’t wait for it. I want the lads to do the right things tonight and tomorrow in terms of their recovery and then hit them head on Monday night.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

“We know what Curzon are, they’ve got a bowling green for a reason. They try and play football, like Spennymoor tried to play football, like Blyth will try and play football and like all these sides in the first few weeks until they have to adapt will try to play the right way.

“What we’re looking for is the same stuff that we’ve seen today, the basics that we go on about, the work rate, the work ethic, all that type of stuff, but taking our chances.

“If we take our chances then there’s going to be no issues.

“We’ve got good enough forwards at the football club now where we think if they get a half-chance, they’ll start to hit the net regularly.”

Forward Matty Hughes will miss the game as he serves the second of a two-game ban carried over from last season.

Chester hope to have striker Dean Smalley available for the trip, but Scott Burton and George Green are likely to miss out again through injury.