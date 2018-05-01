The video will start in 8 Cancel

Departing Chester FC loanee Andy Firth has wished the Blues well after returning to parent club Liverpool.

The goalkeeper made his final appearance for the relegated Blues in the win over Barrow on Saturday as a five-season stay in the National League came to a close.

The 21-year-old joined the Swansway Chester Stadium outfit at the end of January until the end of the season from the Anfield club.

On Twitter, he said: “Massive thanks to both managers I worked under, the players, and all the volunteers behind the scenes.

“Special mention to the fans for making my time there so enjoyable, and sticking with the team through the good and the bad times, your support was always massively appreciated.

“Been an amazing learning experience playing there for the last three months, one I’ll never forget. Wish the club all the very best for the future.

“Special mention to Calum McIntyre on the job he did for the last three games, made up for him getting his first win under his belt and to Tom Crawford on his first goal.”

The stopper played 11 times for the Blues during his time at the club.