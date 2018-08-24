Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

AFC Telford United boss Gavin Cowan insists he is not worried by the potential freshness Chester FC could have ahead of tomorrow’s game at the New Bucks Head.

The Blues are back in action at long last against the Shropshire side having last played a fortnight ago on August 11.

That clash was the 8-1 thrashing away against Blyth Spartans.

Since then, three games had been due to take place at home, including clashes against Kidderminster Harriers and FC United of Manchester.

But the matches at the Swansway Chester Stadium have been postponed and subsequently rearranged for next month after water damage to the club’s CCTV and PA systems following a torrential downpour.

Since the Blyth game, Cowan’s side have been in National League North action twice, including a 2-1 home win over Brackley Town and a 3-2 victory on the road against Spennymoor Town.

But Cowan is not focusing on the freshness the Blues could have against his side, insisting he is only concerned about his side.

He told the Shropshire Star : “No. We’re not focusing on them.

“It is a bit of a strange one but I’m not worrying too much about that. We focus on ourselves.”

Cowan, whose side sit third in the table and are one of three sides in the National League North with their unbeaten record intact, added: “I want the supporters to really come out and back us for this game.

“The players have really delivered in these first five games and now it’s up to the community to do their part and get behind the team.

“It’s a message from us, to come down and support us – what we are trying to achieve.

“The lads, look at how well they’ve played so far and how hard they’ve worked.

“Everything I’ve heard fans say they want to see from a Telford team, the lads have gone out there and done it.”