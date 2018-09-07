Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman who damaged a poppy wreath after climbing on a war memorial has been jailed.

Suzanne Margaret Caldwell, 54, of no fixed abode, was arrested after causing criminal damage at Macclesfield War Memorial, at Park Green.

According to Cheshire police a woman was arrested at around 7.30pm on Monday, August 27.

In a statement appealing for witnesses to come forward, prior to Caldwell’s conviction, they said a woman had been arrested after having climbed on the memorial.

Coun Adam Schofield, mayor of Macclesfield, said it was sad and the community feels let down.

He said: “War memorials are a way for us all to remember those who gave so much for our liberty and freedom and it saddens me to see ours treated in such a disrespectful manner.

“Listed on that monument are the names of the bravest and most selfless residents of Macclesfield and I think the whole community feels let down by this individual as we prepare for a very special Armistice and Remembrance Day commemorating 100 years since the armistice of World War One.”

Macclesfield MP David Rutley told the Express it was a distressing incident. He said: “I was very concerned to learn of the damage done to a wreath laid at Park Green War Memorial.

“Any form of damage to a war memorial will cause clear distress to residents in our community, given the importance of these sites to so many people.

“War memorials need to be fully respected and incidents like this should rightly be dealt with seriously.

“I am pleased that the police were able to make a swift arrest at the scene and I would encourage local residents with any further information about this incident to contact Cheshire Constabulary by dialling 101.” Caldwell was sentenced to four weeks in prison, after pleading guilty to criminal damage and threatening behaviour, at South Cheshire Magistrates, on Wednesday, August 29.

In a statement on their Facebook page, Cheshire Police said: “The female who damaged wreaths at the Macclesfield War Memorial has been sentenced to four weeks in prison.

“This is because the offence is tantamount to desecration of a war memorial and is a flagrant disregard for people and their property.”