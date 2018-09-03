Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for information after a 53-year-old woman was assaulted and cut by an unknown attacker in an underground car park in Crewe in broad daylight.

The attack happened between 1pm and 1.30pm on Thursday (August 30).

The woman was walking to her car, which was parked in the underground car park near the courts, when she felt a sudden pain in her arm.

She realised she had been cut by something sharp and saw a person running away. They were seen fleeing towards the war memorial.

The suspect is described as approximately 5ft 7ins and of slim build. They were wearing a black hooded top with the hood up, thick black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

DC Natalie Carthy said: “We are following a number of lines of enquiry and are urging anyone with information to contact us. Thankfully the victim had minor injuries, but she was left shocked by the incident. I’d like to reassure residents that this type of crime is uncommon in Crewe and that we are making numerous enquiries to establish what has taken place and find the person responsible.”

Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Police on 101 or via https://www.cheshire.police.uk/contact/general-enquiries/ quoting IML 169920.

Alternatively information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.