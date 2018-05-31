Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Prospective students will be able to start their own ‘Chester story’ at a university open day.

The University of Chester is offering them the chance to take their first steps in their very own Chester experience at its latest open day taking place on Saturday, June 2.

The university will again be opening its doors across all of its Chester campuses to the next potential intake of undergraduate and postgraduate students.

During the day visitors will have the opportunity to find out more about the wide range of courses on offer by taking part in taster lectures, demonstrations and facility tours.

They will be able to put their questions to some of the university’s industry-active and award-winning academics while student-led campus tours will also allow them to explore first-hand the facilities available at the university’s residential campus at Parkgate Road.

Vicky Griffiths, marketing and recruitment coordinator at the university, said: “Attending an open day is a useful starting point for prospective students researching their options.

“Not only does it allow them to see the facilities on offer but also to put their questions to the experts. Going to university is a big decision, that’s why we’ve designed a programme of activities that focuses on all areas of university life.

“Subject sessions, one-to-one chats with staff and students and campus tours will allow visitors to get a real taste for the University of Chester experience, what it means to be a student here and how the university can help them achieve their potential.”

The open day will run between 10am and 4pm. To book a place, or to find out more, visit chester.ac.uk/opendays. Established in 1839, the university is said to be one of the oldest higher education institutions in the country.