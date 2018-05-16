Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There are just a few days to go before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot.

The Prince and Ms Markle have broken tradition by choosing to hold their wedding on a Saturday.

The wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was held on a Friday and the wedding of the Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales was held on a Wednesday; on both occasions the public were given an extra bank holiday.

Sadly we won't be getting a day off, although pubs and bars will be allowed to stay open until 1am on Friday (May 18) and the day of the wedding itself.

(Image: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Here is everything you need to know about timings and how the big day will unfold.

Where is the wedding taking place?

The wedding ceremony is due to take place at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle at 12pm on Saturday, May 19.

According to its official website, Windsor Castle is the oldest and largest occupied castle in the world and has already hosted a number of royal weddings including that of Harry's uncle Prince Edward.

Prince Harry was also christened there in 1984 by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Robert Runcie.

(Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)

Will it be on TV?

Harry and Meghan's ceremony is at midday, but broadcasters will be covering the event live from 8am until the late afternoon.

Most major channels – including BBC, ITV and Sky – will be covering the wedding live from Windsor.

Presenters Phillip Schofield and Julie Etchingham will cover the events live from 9.25am until 3pm on ITV. There will also be an hour-long special of highlights on ITV3.

Sky has announced that it will be broadcasting its coverage in Ultra High Definition (UHD), a world first for any royal event. Presenters Kay Burley and Anna Botting will front the Sky coverage from 9am until 3pm.

Meanwhile, Dermot O’Leary, Kirsty Young and Huw Edwards will lead live coverage from 9am to 2pm on BBC1.

Channel 5 will be showing a TV film titled Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance at 10pm. Inspired by real life events, it tells the story of how the couple met and how their romance began.

(Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)

Who will be attending the ceremony?

Prince Harry and Ms Markle’s wedding is expected to be much smaller than the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s ceremony which saw 1,900 guests at the church.

Between 600 and 800 guests are expected to attend this years’ ceremony at Windsor Castle.

So far celebrities who have confirmed they are attending the wedding include the Beckhams and Sir Elton John has cancelled two concerts this weekend and appears set to attend.

However the couple has opted not to to invite high profile political figures, such as Theresa May and Donald Trump.

When will the guests arrive?

The 2,640 members of the public who have been invited to watch from the grounds of Windsor Castle will begin to arrive from 9am.

Prince Harry and his brother and best man the Duke of Cambridge are expected to arrive at the chapel's west steps at 11:45am.

It is assumed they will enter the grounds on foot, giving Prince Harry the opportunity to walk past the crowds in the grounds. He will pass 200 representatives from charities he is associated with, who are expected to gather in the horseshoe cloister at the bottom of the steps.

(Image: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The Queen will be the final member of the Royal Family to arrive for the service, and is expected at 11:55am.

The service will begin at 12pm, with Ms Markle due to arrive at the chapel's west steps at 11:59am.

Meghan has chosen her mother, Doria, to travel with her to the wedding as her father, Thomas Markle will not be attending due to health reasons.

What do we know about the wedding so far?

Prince Harry has chosen his brother Prince William as his best man.

The former Suits actress will not have a maid of honour, instead all the bridesmaids and page boys will be children.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will play key roles in the bridal party as page boy and bridesmaid respectively. Princess Charlotte's fellow bridesmaids will be three-year-old Florence van Cutsem, who is the goddaughter of Prince Harry; Meghan's two goddaughters six-year-old Remi Litt and seven-year-old Rylan Litt; four-year-old Ivy Mulroney; and Zalie Warren, 2, who is another of Prince Harry's godchildren.

Meanwhile pageboy Prince George will be joined by Prince Harry's six-year-old godson Jasper Dyer; and seven-year-olds Brian and John Mulroney.

(Image: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire)

Details on Meghan's dress are being kept tightly under wraps.

The couple's cake will be created by American pastry chef Claire Ptak, who runs Violet Cakes in Hackney, east London. It will be a lemon and elderflower wedding cake, and the couple have asked Claire to incorporate the 'bright flavours of spring'.

What will their new titles be?

After the wedding the couple will receive titles from the Queen.

Meghan will become Her Royal Highness and the couple are rumoured to become the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.