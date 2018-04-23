Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Duchess of Cambridge is in hospital ahead of a third Royal baby.

Kate Middleton was admitted to hospital in the early hours of this morning, Kensington Palace has revealed.

Kensington Palace tweeted: “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labour.

“The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William will be welcoming their third child - potentially today, St George's Day.

They already have two children, Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, two.

Prince George was four hours old when Kensington Palace confirmed the arrival of a future king.

This allowed for the new parents to savour a private moment with their first-born.

Prince George was born at 4.24pm on the afternoon of July 22 and it wasn’t until 8.30pm that Kensington Palace officially confirmed the news by email.

Meanwhile, the royal couple waited just over two hours to tell the world of a new princess, their second child Princess Charlotte.

Prince George’s little sister was born at 8.34am on May 2, weighing in at 8lbs 3oz.

Many have been eager to known what the couple plan to name their third baby.

Arthur is the 5/1 favourite with Coral in the betting on the name of the new baby, Mary can be backed at 6/1, while Alice is 7/1.

The firm make a boy the odds-on favourite at 10/11 in the gender betting, while a girl is evens.