Westminster Tube Station has been closed this morning (Tuesday, August 14) after a car crashed into a barrier, injuring a number of pedestrians.

A man has been arrested following the collision, which happened at 7.37am when the car collided with barriers outside the Houses of Parliament.

It is not known how serious the injuries are but national reports suggest they are not thought to be life-threatening.

Picture taken with permission from the Twitter feed of Ewelina U Ochab of the car which crashed into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament

Witnesses said it looked like the car was ‘deliberately’ drove at speed toward the barriers and eyewitness Ewalina Ochab told the Press Association: “I think it looked intentional - the car drove at speed and towards the barriers.”

She said: “I was walking on the other side [of the road]. I heard some noise and someone screamed. I turned around and I saw a silver car driving very fast close to the railings, maybe even on the pavement.”

Police activity on Millbank, in central London, after a car crashed into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament

“The person driving did not go out” of the vehicle, she said.

Officers remain at the scene and cordons are in place to assist the investigation.