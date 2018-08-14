Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Westminster Tube Station has been closed this morning (Tuesday, August 14) after a car crashed into a barrier, injuring a number of pedestrians.

A man has been arrested following the collision, which happened at 7.37am when the car collided with barriers outside the Houses of Parliament.

It is not known how serious the injuries are but national reports suggest they are not thought to be life-threatening.

Witnesses said it looked like the car was ‘deliberately’ drove at speed toward the barriers and eyewitness Ewalina Ochab told the Press Association: “I think it looked intentional - the car drove at speed and towards the barriers.”

She said: “I was walking on the other side [of the road]. I heard some noise and someone screamed. I turned around and I saw a silver car driving very fast close to the railings, maybe even on the pavement.”

“The person driving did not go out” of the vehicle, she said.

Officers remain at the scene and cordons are in place to assist the investigation.