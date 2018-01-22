Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have released disturbing CCTV footage of the moment a teenager was thrown into the air in a shocking hit and run incident.

The 19-year-old has been left requiring the use of a wheelchair and with life-changing injuries following the horror smash.

He was crossing the road when a dark-coloured car, which is believed to be an Audi A3, approached him at high speed.

Footage shows him flying through the air, landing metres away on the pavement as passersby rush to help him.

Our sister site The Derby Telegraph reports that the harrowing incident took place on Normanton Road in Derby at about 7.30pm on November 5 last year.

Police have never recovered the car and hope by releasing the footage, somebody who knows where it is or has information about who was driving will contact the force.

Superintendent Adrian Gascoyne said: "The man involved in this collision was just crossing the road when he was struck by a car travelling at considerable speed.

"The footage shows just how shocking the collision was. He is lucky to be alive, and although he survived, he was left with serious injuries and now faces a long spell of rehabilitation.

"It is absolutely essential that we bring the people responsible to justice. I would call on anyone who has information to watch the footage and put yourself in the shoes of the victim, his friends and family.

"If you know who was driving that car, or if you know where the car is now, please get in touch. Even if you just have a suspicion, that piece of the jigsaw could be the one we need."

Police would also like to talk to anybody who has a dark, possibly a grey Audi A3, which had a bumper, bonnet and windscreen damage around November 5.

Anybody with any information is asked to call the force collision investigation unit on 101 and quote reference 17000480371.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be called, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.