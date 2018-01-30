Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 'thoughtful and lovely' 12-year-old boy tragically died of sepsis just three days after being diagnosed with a viral infection.

Now Dylan Day's parents Phil and Sarah Day are urging other mums and dads to be aware of the symptoms of sepsis.

Phil and Sarah took their son to see a GP after the youngster was sick and had been complaining of a headache and sore throat.

But our sister site The Stoke Sentinel reports that within hours Dylan was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital by ambulance after his breathing became erratic and he was sick again.

He was later transferred Dylan to Liverpool's Alder Hey Hospital for specialist treatment.

But sadly Dylan lost his fight for life on the evening of Saturday, January 20. The cause of death was sepsis infection which had been brought on by Dylan's Flu B illness.

Now Phil and Sarah, from Cellarhead near Stoke-on-Trent, are urging parents to ask health professionals more questions about the dangers of sepsis.

Sarah, aged 36, said: “We felt desperate and helpless. All I could do was kiss and hold him. It was horrific, it all happened so quickly. We are still in shock with what’s happened. All we want to do is share what has happened.

“If parents know the symptoms or spot them, just ask the question. Ask if it could be sepsis. Ask the doctor, or when you call 111, about sepsis and get someone to check if they can.”

Sarah has described Dylan as a ‘thoughtful and lovely’ boy.

“He loved any sport, especially football. He was a dream child, so caring, really laid back and easy going. Nobody would say a bad word about him – I loved being his mum."

An online appeal set up following Dylan's death has so far raised almost £13,000. The family has not yet decided how the money will be spent.

Dad Phil, aged 41, said: “We want to thank the hospital staff at the Royal Stoke, the transport team who got Dylan to Alder Hey, and the staff at Alder Hey who worked on him tirelessly – they worked together so well and they were amazing.”

Dylan also leaves his 14-year-old sister, Amelia, and eight-year-old brother Zach.

For more information about sepsis please visit: www.sepsistrust.org .

To support the online appeal, click here .