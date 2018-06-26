Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The good news is that we're in for another rare celestial event next month – this century's longest lunar eclipse will feature a blood moon.

But the bad news is that it will be the end of the world as know it, if doomsday preachers are to believed that is.

While many of us will be gearing up to enjoy the spectacle on July 27, end-of-days religious leaders and their followers will be preparing for the apocalypse.

According to Mirror Online, the hypothesis was originally made famous by Christian ministers John Hagee and Mark Biltz who said the ongoing "tetrad" – four consecutive lunar eclipses which began in April 2014 with six full moons in between – is the indicator of the end of earth as described in the Bible in Acts 2:20 and Revelation 6:12.

However the tetrad ended in September 2014 and we're all still here.

The end-of-days preachers insist some sort of tragic event is set to hit earth and possibly wipe it out.

The theory has been picked up by similar thinkers and the prophecy resurfaces weeks before every blood moon.

The "blood moon" theory is interpreted from the Book of Joel, which says: "The sun will turn into darkness, and the moon into blood, before the great and terrible day of the Lord comes."

A similar passage in the Book of Revelations reads: "And I beheld when he had opened the sixth seal, and, lo, there was a great earthquake; and the sun became black as sackcloth of hair, and the moon became as blood."

But it has been routinely dismissed by astronomers and other experts as a myth.

Scientists say the red tinge is due to Rayleigh scattering of sunlight through the Earth's atmosphere.

It also causes the reddening of the sun at sunset.

Even though the myth has been debunked, YouTube is littered with videos from doomsdayers predicting the end of the world in just a few weeks' time.

Endtime Ministries' Irvin Baxter, who has made a number of failed predictions since the mid-1980s, is among those who point to passages in the Book of Joel.

He has said: "The Bible teaches that end event is coming just ahead of us now and that will be the greatest prophetic fulfilment in the last 2,000 years."

The total lunar eclipse - when the moon passes behind Earth and into its shadow - will last one hour and 43 minutes over July 27-28.

It will be visible across much of Europe and Asia, and in Australia, southern parts of North America, and South America.