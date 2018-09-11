Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A trusted school administrator abused her position to steal nearly £7,000 - including money collected to buy leaving presents for other staff.

Wendy Johnston, 57, from Macclesfield , took the money over an 18 month period at Hurdsfield Primary, a court heard.

At Stockport Magistrates Court it was said Johnston had responsibility for the school’s finances but helped herself to cash and cheques.

She could now face jail after admitting two counts of theft by an employee and two of fraud by abuse of position.

Prosecuting, Victoria Norman said the total stolen by Johnston, of Hawthorn Way, was £6,639.49.

She said: “The defendant held the position of administrator at Hurdsfield Primary School.

“This (the theft) arose from using credit cards and taking payments of cash and cheques for fees. It is an outright breach of trust and abuse of position at the school.”

Miss Norman said Johnston would take the fees paid to the school for herself and also used its credit cards to buy more than £3,500 of items.

She also took the £240 collection for presents for other staff members.

It was said Johnston’s stealing began in February 2016 and continued to August the following year.

She was caught after current headteacher James Cash started his role that summer and found financial irregularities while looking through school records.

Miss Norman urged magistrates to send the case to Chester Crown Court for sentencing.

She argued that magistrates’ powers were not enough and the minimum punishment Johnston should receive was 36 weeks imprisonment.

But Damian Zelazowski, defending, said: “There’s a good deal of personal mitigation presented. This is a case that does not need to trouble the crown court.”

The mitigating circumstances were not discussed but Mr Zelazowski added that his client had been fully co-operative with police, pleaded guilty as early as possible and was of previous good character.

But Chairman of the bench Caroline Turner said: “We don’t feel our sentencing powers are adequate enough.”

Hurdsfield Primary has been contacted for comment.

Johnston, who declined to speak outside court, was given unconditional bail to appear at Chester Crown Court for sentencing on October 8.

She no longer works at the school.