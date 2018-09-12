Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former train driver hopes to have set a world record that will blow people away - breaking wind the most times in a minute.

Paul Oldfield, 52, from Macclesfield, let rip 86 times in 60 seconds and now hopes the Guinness Book of Records will verify its legitimacy.

Under stage name Mr Methane, he made the attempt at the Great Dorset Steam Fair as a guest with the Circus of Horrors.

Video and independent witness evidence has now been submitted and should it prove enough it will be the realisation of a long-standing ambition.

Paul said: “I contacted Guinness in 1990 to see if I could establish a record for either the most in a minute or the longest one, but they said it wasn’t something they would be associated with.

“But things have moved on now. I aimed for 50 but managed 86, towards the end I thought people have come to watch so I was letting off longer ones.

“Hopefully I’ll get into the book this time as they are a lot more liberal. But there’s room for improvement, maybe I could do 100 in a minute.”

Paul discovered his unusual ability as a teen at the now closed Ryles Park High School, where he would ‘hustle’ to win bets on how many times he could break wind.

But he wanted to be a train driver and after leaving school began working on the railways.

Once again his talents became well-known and a colleague persuaded him to perform at a club night. In 1991 he gave up regular work to become a performing flatulist.

Paul said: “I thought there’s more to life than getting up at 3am to drive a train, you want to see more of the world.”

World Farting Championships

As Mr Methane he is internationally known and has been a judge at the World Farting Championships, in Finland.

He guests with the Circus of Horrors, also an internationally known alternative act, as he knows owner Dr Haze from the club circuit.

Among the tricks he can do with his bum are blowing a candle out, firing a dart and performing the Blue Danube.

He lived at Monsall Drive until around 12 years ago and still regularly visits his family in Macclesfield but is now based in Cumbria.

And Paul has advice for anyone wishing to follow in his fart-steps.

He said: “You have to keep reasonably fit and stay relaxed to raise the diaphragm. And always practice in a well ventilated room.”