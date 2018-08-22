Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have been paid following the death of a well-known landlord who ran a town centre pub for almost two decades.

Anthony ‘Tony’ Cobley, 77, from Macclesfield, was hugely popular throughout the town from his time at the Chestergate Pub, now called the Swan with Two Necks.

The grandfather-of-two died peacefully at Macclesfield General Hospital, on Sunday, August 5, surrounded by his family after suffering with a prolonged illness.

Brian McDermott, 69, who runs the Waters Green Tavern, knew Tony for more than 30 years and said he was a legend of Macclesfield pub scene.

He said: “Tony was a great guy. His pub was very, very busy but there was never any trouble.

“He loved to mix with his customers and was really well known in the town. He was legend, definitely.”

He added: “I knew him for 35 years and even after he retired he would call in for a drink and we used to play bowls together. He was always up for fun and really cheerful.”

Tony’s son Peter said when his parents ran their pub they were a focal point for the town.

He said: “It was back in the days when the landlords were the pillars of the community. King’s School teachers, the police, and bankers would drink in the pub. A lot of people in the town in their 50s and 60s will remember him from that period. It was a very different Macclesfield than you have now.”

After a spell in the RAF in the 1960s, Tony took a job as an engineer at the General Post Office.

It was not until 1978 when he and his then wife Margaret ‘Tina’ Cobley took over the reins at the Chestergate, which they ran until 1994.

Peter, a former All Hallows pupil, paid tribute to his dad, who he said was an ‘old fashioned’ landlord. He said: “It was his dream of running a pub. He was a chef in the RAF and he wanted to be a landlord because his two passions were real ale and cooking.

“My mum ran the front of house and served people while my dad was the cook.

He added: “My father was a traditional landlord, he was full of life and character, a lot of people knew him and he knew them.

“He either served you or barred you. But back in those days barring just mean kicking them out until they apologised.”

Tony, of Suffolk Close, Upton Priory, had two sons Peter, 46, and Andrew, 45.

He worked as a security guard at Macclesfield bus station before retiring.

Despite leaving his career as a landlord, Peter says his dad kept in touch with friends, and as a member of the Manchester and Salford LVA (Licensed Victuallers Association) would play bowls.

He added: “He was well known, loved by a lot of people, and tried where he could to help out. He was larger than life and the pub at its time was very popular.”

Tony’s funeral will be held at Macclesfield Crematorium this Thursday at 1.20pm. There will also be a reception afterwards at the Waters Green Tavern.

The family have also asked for donations to be sent for Age UK, Macclesfield for the ‘wonderful’ work they do.