Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you're a fan of The Only Way Is Essex, you'll want to get down to WHSmith in Chester this weekend to meet one of its stars who will be in the city to promote his new book.

Pete Wicks will be meeting fans and signing copies of his new memoir For the Love of Frenchies: The Dogs That Changed My Life at the Foregate Street store this Saturday (February 24).

But his book isn't your average celebrity biography – it's a collection of the reality star's tips and tricks about keeping a French bulldog, as well as how to help to eradicate the problems facing the breed.

The 29-year-old lost his beloved French bulldog Ernest due to heart complications last year and since then has been working with charities such as The Dogs Trust, PupAid and HSI to spread awareness.

He even travelled to South Korea before Christmas to rescue six dogs from a dog meat farm.

His new book explores his passion behind this and the relationship he had with Ernest, and still has with his beloved Frenchie Eric.

Pete will be at WHSmith Chester on Saturday from 4.30-5.30pm.