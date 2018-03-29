Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Funnyman Peter Kay has tweeted for the first time since cancelling all future work projects in December due to 'unforeseen family circumstances'.

The comedian has been completely absent from social media after he suddenly cancelled his highly anticipated 2018 tour just before Christmas, and he was nowhere to be seen when his hit show Car Share won a National Television Award in January.

But today his official Twitter account tweeted news of a new charity event to be held at Blackpool Opera House on Saturday, April 7.

"Exciting news," he wrote. "A charity screening of new Peter Kay's Car Share episodes will be held at Blackpool Opera House on Saturday 7th April. Tickets on sale Saturday at 9am."

The event will raise funds for the Lily Foundation, which looks after children with mitochondrial disease, r eports the Liverpool Echo.

Peter Kay said: “The Lily Foundation is an inspiring charity that helps to improve the lives of children with mitochondrial disease.

"I’ve had first-hand experience of the Foundation’s work and I’m proud to raise both awareness and much needed funds to help with the inspiring work they provide to children and their families.”

Car Share first aired on the BBC in 2015, introducing assistant manager John and promotions rep Kayleigh to the world. To date the series consists of two seasons, with each episode showing the pair’s often hilarious journeys to and from work.

Kay's Twitter post came as a relief to fans, many of who responded with well-wishes.

The Peter Kay Live Arena tour was due to be Peter's first in eight years - with ticket sites buckling under the pressure of demand.

In a statement, he said: "Due to unforeseen family circumstances, I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all my upcoming shows.

"This unfortunately means includes my upcoming stand-up tour, Dance for Life shows and any outstanding work commitments.

"My sincerest apologies. This decision has not been taken lightly and I'm sure you'll understand my family must always come first.

"I've always endeavored to protect my family's privacy from the media.

"I hope that the media and the public will continue to respect our privacy at this time. Once again I'm very sorry."

Within just two hours of going on sale the tour was expanded to a mammoth 87 UK shows.

On his last tour, in 2010, Kay performed to 1.2 million people and entered the Guinness Book of World Records for the biggest selling comedy tour of all time.

Talking about the tour the star said: "I really miss it. I know how lucky I am to be making television series and have really loved these past few years working on Car Share but I miss doing stand-up.

"As terrifying as it is, when it works there’s nothing more fun and exciting. Plus, a lot has happened in the last eight years, with Trump, Twitter and my Nan getting her front bush trimmed at the age of 96.

"I can’t wait to get back up on stage."

Tickets for the charity screening of Peter Kay’s Car Share, taking place on Saturday 7 April 2018, are available from 9am on Saturday 31 March 2018 through Ticketmaster.co.uk .