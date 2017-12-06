Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood reminisces about how The Chester Grosvenor gave him his big career break in the next episode of his Channel 4 series A Baker’s Life.

Paul, who hails from Wallasey, filmed at The Grosvenor in July where he used to work as head baker.

That episode will air on Channel 4 at 8pm on Monday, December 11, as part of a four-part series featuring his favourite baking recipes while taking a trip down memory lane.

In the last show, Paul returned to his Merseyside roots and family. On the menu were ginger biscuits, coconut tray bake, millionaire’s shortbread, and his dad John’s ‘floury baps’.

At the end of the show, Paul signs off: “Next time, I return to the prestigious hotel that gave me my big break as head baker.”

And talking about The Grosvenor in the background, Paul is overheard saying: “It changed me in the sense of my ambition started here.”

The Chronicle stumbled across Paul at The Grosvenor ahead of filming after he roared into the city in an Aston Martin which he parked outside the hotel front door, a symbol of just how far he has come since working in the hotel kitchen.

Paul, who kindly gave an impromptu interview, began to unpick all his connections with The Grosvenor relating to both himself as well as his dad John and brother Lee.

“I had family living in Chester for a long time and I ended up working at the hotel for six, seven years, pre-Cyprus.

“And then in the middle of that I worked at The Dorchester as well and I loved it. And I was here for a long time. I lived down the road in Chester , off Love Street, the Duke of Westminster owned all the streets, staff accommodation, so we all lived down there.

“My dad worked here as breakfast chef for a bit. My brother took over from me when I left because the chef panicked thinking ‘What are we going to do?, we need another baker’. So I managed to get my brother here and he worked here for a bit as well.”

Talking about why The Grosvenor is so special sparked memories of the late sixth Duke of Westminster , who died unexpectedly of a heart attack in August, 2016, aged 64.

“The duke, Gerry, he used to come in and see me in the mornings. He used to come in and see me, very nice man,” Paul recalled, saying he was ‘going to miss him’.

It’s also clear Paul, whose grandfather was head baker at The Adelphi Hotel in Liverpool, has utmost respect for the ‘great name’ of The Grosvenor within the industry, stressing it stood him ‘in good stead’ for his career. Likewise his admiration for his fellow professionals who maintain such impeccable culinary standards at the hotel.

“At the time Paul Reed was the executive chef and Simon Radley was the chef at The Arkle then. Simon Radley is now the executive chef here and has still got a Michelin star after 17 years.

“It’s a great place, it’s one of the best places to stay. If I’m in the area I will stay up here, if I’m not in Liverpool.

“I’ve always been very fond of Chester. I’ve got good memories from here. I cut my teeth when I was growing up here.”

■ Paul Hollywood: A Baker’s Life is also a book accompanying the Channel 4 series, containing 100 of Paul’s ‘very best’ baking recipes.