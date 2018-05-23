Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

‘So, I was only saying to George Clooney the other day’.

Lady Edwina Grosvenor , who grew up at Eaton Hall near Chester , and her TV presenter husband Dan Snow could actually make this boast after bumping into George and his British-Lebanese wife Amal at the royal wedding on Saturday.

After Prince Harry and Meghan, George and Amal were probably the most talked about celebrity couple on the day.

We have no idea how the chat went between the two couples but BBC coverage showed them engrossed in conversation with everyone looking dapper in their outfits.

But when you think about it, there were things to talk about.

Dan is a well known face on The One Show as George is a well known face...well, let’s face it, on big and little screens around the globe. While Amal is a human rights lawyer unafraid to take on unfashionable causes, ditto Lady Edwina, who is an ardent campaigner for prison reform.

(Image: Ben Stansall/Getty Images)

Lady Edwina, 36, looked fabulous in a cream midi dress with pink and black spots and matching pink hat. While her famous spouse was in a black morning suit with tails, pin-striped trousers and he complemented his wife’s attire with a pink tie.

And the rest of the Grosvenors were out in force and in style at the royal wedding, which is no surprise given their ties with the Windsors.

Princess Diana was godmother to Lady Edwina as her mum, the Duchess of Westminster , is godmother to Prince William.

And the duchess, 59, was snapped wearing a zebra-patterned full length orange dress and black hat.

Alongside her was youngest daughter Lady Viola, 25, looking radiant in a vibrant coral dress, and eldest daughter Lady Tamara , 38, in a striking peacock design dress and matching hat with feathers.

Natalia’s son, Hugh Grosvenor , 27, the seventh Duke of Westminster , was no slouch in the sartorial stakes.

He appeared smart and cheerful as he attended the nuptials of the royal couple at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.