Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Peter Kay's Car Share picked up the National Television Award for Best Comedy last night – and its former Chester call centre co-star was there to collect the gong.

Sian Gibson, who until three years ago worked at Card One Banking in Chester, collected the prestigious accolade at London's O2 Arena with two of the show's producers as her famous co-star Peter Kay was absent.

Gibson, from Mold, who plays promotions rep Kayleigh to Kay's assistant manager John in the sitcom, said: "Obviously I have got to say thank you so much to Mr Peter Kay."

"He is gutted he can't be here tonight but he sends his love. He is going to be over the moon so we're going to go and phone him."

She did not elaborate on why the comedian was unable to attend but just weeks ago he cancelled his 100-date UK tour due to 'unforeseen family circumstances'.

(Image: Matt Squire)

The Bolton-born comedian had recently added a string of dates to the tour, which was due to kick off in Birmingham on Saturday, April 21, 2018 and wrap up in Liverpool on March 19, 2019.

But, on December 13, the 44-year-old confirmed that much to his 'deep regret' he'd had to pull the plug.

The second series of Car Share ended in May with Kayleigh declaring her love for John but walking out of his car and his life when he refused to say how he felt.