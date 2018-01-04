The video will start in 8 Cancel

Dancing on Ice will soon be back on our screens, just four years after the hit ITV show was put on ice.

A new all-star line-up is preparing to pull their skates on and take to the ice to compete to be the 2018 Dancing on Ice champion.

New judges and the original presenting due will be joining them.

Here's everything you need to know about the new series, thanks to our sister site the MEN.

Who is in the celeb line-up?

Antony Cotton - Coronation Street actor who plays Sean Tully

Brooke Vincent - Coronation Street actress who plays Sophie Webster

Jake Quickenden - Former X Factor and I'm A Celebrity contestant

Stephanie Waring - Hollyoaks star who plays Cindy Cunningham

Alex Beresford - Good Morning Britain weatherman

Candice Brown - Great British Bake Off winner

Cheryl Baker - Bucks Fizz singer and TV presenter

Donna Air - Former Biker Grove actress

Kem Cetinay - Love Island 2017 winner

Max Evans - Scottish Rugby Union player

Lemar - Singer and former Fame Academy star

Peri Shakes-Drayton - Athlete

Who are the professionals?

Alejandra Izquierdo (partnered with Max Evans)

Alex Murphy (partnered with Kem Cetinay)

Brandee Malto (partnered with Antony Cotton)

Brianne Delcourt (partnered with Alex Beresford)

Dan Whiston (partnered with Cheryl Baker)

Hamish Gaman (partnered with Peri Shakes-Drayton)

Matt Evers (partnered with Candice Brown)

Mark Hanretty (partnered with Donna Air)

Matej Sileji (partnered with Brooke Vincent)

Melody Le Moal (partnered with Lemar)

Sylvain Longchambon (partnered with Stephanie Waring)

Vanessa Bauer (partnered with Jake Quickenden)

When does it start?

Series 10 launches on Sunday January 7 at 6pm on ITV1.

Who are the judges?

Jason Gardiner returns to the panel with legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean who have handed in their coaching and choreography roles for judges' seats.

They are joined by Diversity dancer and choreographer Ashley Banjo.

Who is presenting?

This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

They originally hosted DOI together but after six series Holly was replaced by Christine Bleakley.