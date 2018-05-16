Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Coronation Street legend William Roache will be in Chester next month, signing copies of his new book.

The 86-year-old, who has played Ken Barlow in the soap since its very first episode in December 1960, will be at WH Smith on Foregate Street on Thursday, June 21, signing copies of Life and Soul: How to Live a Long and Healthy Life.

The store tweeted that its staff are 'very excited' to welcome him and said there would be more details as and when they are confirmed.

In his latest memoir, Roache speaks openly and honestly about how his lifestyle choices gave him the strength to live through his most challenging times – the deaths of his wife Sara and close friend Anne Kirkbride, as well as a harrowing court case.

He also shares his personal philosophy for living a rich and rewarding life in the book, as well as an exclusive recording of his personal meditation practice, which he believes are the tools for achieving a long, happy and healthy life.