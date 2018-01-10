Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester’s former Apprentice star Andrew Brady star aims to extend his 15 minutes of fame after entering the Celebrity Big Brother house – and he’s currently second favourite to win the Channel 5 show.

The 27-year-old, who lives in Vicars Cross , was dubbed ‘immature’ by Lord Sugar when he was fired in a triple sacking from the popular BBC1 show.

But Big Brother producers clearly had more faith in Andrew when they put him back on our screens.

Their decision is endorsed by latest betting odds giving him a 5/1 chance of winning the show just behind Drag Queen Courtney Act – also known as Shane Janek – and ahead of Boyzone singer Shane Lynch.

Andrew’s own drag queen antics this week caused a stir when he appeared to upset fellow housemate India Willoughby, a transgender journalist, who says she has a phobia of drag queens.

India, who initially stormed off, said later: “A man walks into a room in a dress and everyone laughing at it upsets me. Somebody coming in dressed like that freaks me out.”

Andrew, who had removed the makeup and outfit, replied: “I’m a heterosexual man from the north. If I go to my local working men’s club it’s not alright for me Andrew Brady to walk in a bar and start going ‘hi guys’.’

While admitting he is camp, Andrew continued: “I wanted to break that gender barrier between a heterosexual male drinking the beer down the pub called Dan and Dave and bring in this heterosexual male who’s comfortable with himself.”

But India protested she had no idea what he was talking about.

This isn’t the first time Andrew, a self employed aerospace project manager who is originally from Derbyshire, has dressed as a woman.

During his stint on The Apprentice, Andrew told The Chronicle he had recently been to a fancy dress party as Khaleesi Daenerys Targaryen, from the hit show Game of Thrones .

Alongside him was his ‘cross-dressing’ friend Emma Eades as Jon Snow, commander of the night’s watch in the blockbuster series.

Laughing about the picture taken on the night, he commented: “It’s a very camp photo of me. I’m pulling out all the stops.”

And the self-titled ‘ladies’ man’, who was rumoured to have had a fling with fellow Apprentice contestant Anisa Topan, quipped: “My whole line about me liking the ladies is going out of the window, isn’t it!”

The Big Brother line-up also includes Love Island’s Jonny Mitchell, ex- Tory minister Ann Widdecombe, former Liverpool footballer John Barnes, Coronation Street legend Amanda Barrie, dancer Wayne Sleep and journalist Rachel Johnson, sister of Boris.