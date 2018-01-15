Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester operatic duo Belle Voci blew judge Jennifer Hudson away when they appeared on TV show The Voice over the weekend.

The American singer was left speechless by the classical pair's rendition of Delibes' Flower Duet and turned her chair around in support of them.

Belle Voci, which is Italian for 'beautiful voices', are Sophie Rohan from Upton and Emily Burnette from Shocklach who met while working at The Yew Tree Inn in Bunbury and bonded over their shared love of singing.

(Image: UGC)

The duo, who are former pupils of Queens School and Abbey Gate College respectively, have already wowed audiences at Bolesworth International and Liverpool International Horse Show and have been vocal about their mission to make opera 'accessible to all'.

And following their performance on the singing reality show on Saturday, they're well on their way, with judges Olly Murs, will.i.am and Sir Tom Jones all praising the girls' performance.

But Dreamgirls star Jennifer was the only judge to turn around and as a result, will now be their coach during the competition.

She told Belle Voci: "This is what a show called The Voice is supposed to be about. I don’t care what genre it is. Talent is talent.”

And Jennifer criticised her fellow judges for not turning their chairs around for the duo, calling them 'crazy'.

“That is how you should come to The Voice, that is it.”