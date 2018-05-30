Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Did you spot a well known face from the local music scene making a cameo appearance in the final episode of Peter Kay’s Car Share?

Playing his part in the last ever show was Chester’s very own David Greenald, from Boughton, who portrays a supermarket trolley man.

And proof if it was needed that he is currently enjoying his 15 minutes of fame – he was recognised in a supermarket of all places!

“I did get recognised in Sainsbury’s by one of the staff there,” he said.

The BBC1 comedy centres around the friendship that develops between supermarket assistant manager John Redmond (Peter Kay) and promotions rep Kayleigh Kitson (Sian Gibson) after they take part in the company car share scheme.

And the cheesy last episode is all about ‘will they or won’t they’ get together.

But an ongoing theme throughout the series is the hunky topless trolley man, known as Ted and Ted II, who gives Kayleigh an excuse to drool as the car pulls into the supermarket car park. So she is taken a back when new trolley man David swishes his hair and gives her the eye.

Kayleigh exclaims ‘Who’s that?’ which attracts the response ‘Christ knows’ from Peter Kay’s character John. She then asks ‘Where’s Ted II?’ to which John answers ‘He’s gone back uni, hasn’t he? He was only here for the summer'.

A downbeat Kayleigh concludes: “Well, that’s my summer officially over.”

(Image: Matt Squire)

David, best known locally as an acclaimed singer-song writer, is no stranger to extra work and says the sequence was filmed about two years ago so it came as a surprise when he started getting messages from friends about his star appearance on Monday night.

And although the scene took the mickey out of David’s appearance he doesn’t care.

“It doesn’t bother me,” said David, who recalls bantering with the actors playing Ted I and Ted II.

And despite their appearance in the same scene, David didn’t actually meet Sian (Kayleigh), who lives in Mold, but he did work with Peter Kay in his role as director.

“He was pleasant towards me as well, nice to work with,” added David, who is not a massive fan of Car Share. “It’s not my choice of comedy to be honest but we still had a giggle.”

David has also appeared in other well known TV shows but is becoming a little typecast due to his long hair. He has been in Coronation Street as a homeless person and a drug addict and played a convict in Cold Feet. He also had a part in Jack Whitehall’s Fresh Meat.

“The only other one where I wasn’t a convict or a homeless person or a druggie was when I was in the Sky TV comedy-drama Mount Pleasant where I was in a band playing the guitar and miming with Larry Lamb as the singer.”

David has been in the bands World Upside Down and Lord Scotland but is currently concentrating on recording his own original material.