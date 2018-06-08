Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of the world's best known celebrity couples, David and Victoria Beckham have denied rumours they are set to split.

It comes after bookies suspended betting on Posh and Becks divorcing.

Talk has been rife on Twitter all day that the couple were set deliver a statement about divorce, but representatives for the famous pair have said there is no statement imminent and have slammed rumours of a split as “fake social media news.”

The pair, who met a charity football match at Old Trafford in 1997 have been married for 19 years and have four children Harper, six, Cruz, 13, Romeo, 15 and 19-year-old Brooklyn.

In a statement representatives for the couple said: “There is no statement due or divorce,” reports the Mirror .

“This is just fake social media news.

“This is all very bizarre and an embarrassing waste of time.

“There is no statement due, no divorce, and a lot of Chinese whispers and fake social media news.”

The latest speculation comes just 17 months after former Manchester United and England footballer David shot down claims they only stayed together for their multimillion-pound brand.

"People have talked about 'Do we stay together because it's a brand?' Of course not," he told Desert Island Discs in January 2017.

"We stay together because we love each other. We stay together because we have four amazing children."

The latest news has come out of the blue and there has been no suggestion that the couple are suffering marriage problems.

In fact this morning, Victoria shared a picture of herself cuddling Harper and said: "We love and miss you @davidbeckham."

The couple were guests of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at their wedding at St George’s Chapel in Windsor last month. Victoria came under scrutiny at the wedding after sporting what some people viewed as a slightly sour-looking expression on her face as they arrived for the service.

But Victoria has insisted she wasn’t unhappy at all, despite pictures of her appearing to frown as she accompanied David Beckham into the ceremony.

Paddy Power has now surprisingly stopped the public from placing bets that their marriage is over, the Mirror reports.

A Paddy Power spokesman said: "We’ve decided to suspend betting on the separation between Posh and Becks."

But the bookmaker is offering odds on who Becks could strike up a relationship with next.

They are offering odds of 3/1 on Welsh opera singer Katherine Jenkins becoming the next Mrs Beckham.

Meanwhile, Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston are 4/1 and 6/1 respectively to be next in line.

While Rebecca Loos, who admitted to having an alleged affair with Beckham in 2004, is rated as 100/1 to score with Golden Balls.