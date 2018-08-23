Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shavington Academy staff and pupils are celebrating after another year of great GCSE results.

The Rope Lane academy entered the top ten of Cheshire East schools in 2017 with the best results the school had ever seen, and are set to maintain its standards this year.

Positive exam results come on the heels of a successful Ofsted inspection back in June 2018 with the school priding itself on focusing on every pupils’ well-being and progress.

This year every pupil left Shavington with GCSE qualifications to take forward into employment or training.

Almost half achieved at least one grade 7+, the new equivalent to A*-A.

Academic subjects have seen high results. 86% have left with grade 4 and above in English, Physics and Biology (100%) Chemistry (96%), French (89%), History (75%), Computer Science (75%).

Vocational subjects have also seen strong performance: in PE BTec (93%), PE GCSE (83%), Child Development (93%), Construction (100%), BTec Music (100%).

Special congratulations go to Chloe Webster and Ricky Murrell, who both achieved nine qualifications at grade 7+.

Sarah Bagnall, Owain Bowkett and Nicole Butler all achieved seven qualifications at grades 7+ and Liam Baguera achieved grade 7+ in all core subjects of English, Mathematics and the triple sciences of Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

Headteacher Carol White said: “The results end a fantastic academic year that also saw the academy achieve the AcSEED award for its mental health and well-being provision, in addition to receiving national recognition in the ACCORD awards for its work in school to promote social cohesion.”