Ruskin High School in Crewe is delighted with this year’s GCSE results and says students have performed ‘superbly’.

Headteacher Ella Brett said: “Ruskin High School students have performed superbly in the 2018 GCSE exam series.

“The school is particularly delighted that across all core subjects, English, maths and science, outcomes have been strong and consistent.

“This is a key indicator for further education and the results are testament to the hard work and dedication of all staff and students.”

Individual successes include Sharna Broadhurst, Jonathan Humphries, Hasiny Sinnaiya and Benjamin Woolley.

Headboy Ben Woolley has praised the school and staff.

“The past five years of hard work, alongside the amazing care and support the staff have provided, has allowed us to achieve results some of us could have only dreamed of,” said Ben.

“Although we will be sorry to leave Ruskin, we all look forward to the next chapter of our lives, wherever it may take us.

“On behalf of all Year 11 students, I would like to thank the staff for everything they have done to help us take the next step towards our future.”