They promised us ‘moments of wonder’.

And here we are sat among hundreds of open-mouthed festival-goers gaping upwards at the daredevil tottering across a high wire high above Cheshire’s Rode Hall.

Dusk has long since fallen, but the atmospheric grounds are alive with the light of countless lanterns, the floodlit walls of the character-full, old manor house and, of course, the brilliantly illuminated platforms towering into the sky from which our fearless performer is keeping the crowd spellbound.

Just now, it would be hard to argue that the festival organisers have not made good on that extravagant pledge.

Thousands of people have converged for the ninth Just So Festival dressed as lions, fish, frogs, bees and an array of other creatures to do battle in a tribal tournament, listen to bands, play games, misbehave and generally have a jolly old time.

Other festivals might direct their resources into securing the names of well-known bands for their line-ups, but at annual three-day Just So event organised by Rowan Hoban and Sarah Bird’s Macclesfield-based social enterprise Wild Rumpus, the focus is firmly on family entertainment.

Many of the old favourites are back. It wouldn’t be Just So without the midnight feast, the pillow fight, the lantern parade, the campfire songs and stories, or the non-stop challenges to win the most gold pebbles which will decide which tribe comes out on top.

The costumes get more weird and wonderful every year. First timers should be prepared for burly blokes in spangled turquoise leggings [fish}, well-to-do gentlemen adorning their tweeds jackets with orange ears and tails [foxes} and entire families covering themselves in cloaks elaborately fashioned out of feathers [owls]. Cheshire must surely be currently suffering from a severe shortage of glitter and face paint as we speak.

There are plenty of new elements too. The site is patrolled by the Anti-Fun Ministry, a team of officials measuring happiness and frivolity and stamping it out.

By day The Flamingo Lounge hosts sessions in everything from ballet to yoga (not forgetting the martial battles and silent discos), but after dark becomes a retro disco retreat operating late into the night and offering mums and dads the chance to unwind after a tiring day of family fun.

One of the politest and friendliest festivals around, we arrive back at our tent at 11.30pm to find our neighbours have all turned in for the night and we’d be able to hear a pin drop were it not for the droning of distant snores.

For all the new attractions, it it is hard not to conclude that it is our high-wire friend who has taken the festival to new heights – both literally and metaphorically.

One minute hanging by his toes, the next riding a bike across the swaying tightrope, all around youngsters gasp and stifle screams at increasingly dangerous and thrilling acts.

Moments of wonder? Next August, you’ll know where to find them.

