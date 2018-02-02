Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pet detectives prowled Ellesmere Port after a much loved moggie went missing.

Animal Search UK’s professional missing pet search team were called to the town by Sam Collings whose one-year old pet cat Scarlett could not be found after being attacked by another boisterous cat from the neighbourhood, it is thought.

Sam, who hired detectives from the Chester-based organisation, said she was keen to do anything she could to find Scarlett described as black and white with a white flash on her nose. A tuxedo cat with white feet she was said to be a little skittish.

And the story has a happy ending as Scarlett was found.

Investigation

Originally launched in the Midlands in 1999 the team operates nationwide and is trained by former West Midlands police officer Tom Watkins who has over 26 years of investigation experience.

They are fully equipped with state of the art thermal imaging cameras, walkie-talkies, rescue traps, torches and police style patrol vehicles to assist with their searches.

Tom explained: “Most missing pets are found within a mile of home. The challenge faced by owners is making sure that as many people as possible know that their pet has gone missing and encouraging them to be vigilant in keeping an eye out for them.

“Unfortunately work and family commitments often mean that owners don’t have as much time as they’d like to devote to scouring the area looking for their missing pet and this is one of the ways in which Animal Search UK can help.”

'Happy ending'

“We made sure that we had as much background as possible before we commenced our search,” added Tom.

“We checked details about Scarlett’s normal routine and her usual characteristics and information about the types of places she used to like spending time.”

And he was quickly able to report: “A happy ending. Following our enquiries, Sam followed up a lead and a combination of the publicity we’d done on Facebook and the enquiries on the day led to a ‘cat lover’ who had taken Scarlett in.”

A delighted and relieved Sam says Scarlett’s adoptive brother Nala had missed her dreadfully and she is fine and well.