Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you've ever driven along the A55 in North Wales, this stunning castle should be a familiar sight.

Now Gwych Castle in Abergele could be yours for after its owners put it up for auction.

The Welsh landmark and its 160-acre grounds will go under the hammer for offers over £600,000.

Built between 1812 and 1822 by Lloyd Hesketh Bamford-Hesketh, Gwrych Castle was originally a memorial to his mother’s ancestors, the Lloyds of Gwrych.

(Image: Daily Post Wales)

Spanning a sprawling plot of private land, Gwrych Castle boasts six miles of walls bordering the estate and a 1,500 ft frontage, according to the ECHO .

Nestled just off the A55, Gwrych Castle has an incredible history – it even housed Jewish refugees during WWII.

It was bought by new owners in 1948 and opened to the public for 20 years, before taking on a number of different uses every time it changed hands - but it finally its doors in 1985.

Edwards Property Management bought the 200-year-old castle in 2010 and sister firm Castell Developments were given the go-ahead in 2012 for a massive restoration project.

At one point, the £25m dream was to create a five-star country hotel with 75 bedrooms, spa and banqueting facilities with investors needed to turn this into a reality.

(Image: Free editorial use)

However, the latest sale of the Welsh castle is now set to take place at the AJ Bell Stadium in Manchester, on April 17.

Thirty acres of the site is subject to a 25-year lease to the Preservation Trust and Natural Resource Wales.

The agreement details that they will restore the outbuildings and visitors centre to operational use and also restore the formal gardens.