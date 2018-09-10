Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Princess Anne opened state-of-the-art building Safety Central this afternoon (Monday, September 10) in Lymm.

Dignitaries, fire fighters from Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service and children from Latchford St James Primary School were all present for the event, which saw the princess take a tour before unveiling the building's plaque.

Located next to Lymm Fire Station, Safety Central is an 'interactive life-skills education centre' that incorporates state-of-the-art technology to educate both young people and adults about safety and potential hazards.

The program for the event describes Safety Central as "creative" and "immersive" which teaches its visitors "how to stay safe, well and independent by experiencing a range of hazards in four realistic learning zones."

The centre consists of an indoor village complete with train station that incorporates special effects.

The £4.5 million project was delayed in opening after bad weather conditions prevented them from going ahead, but today (Monday, September 6) was officially opened by princess Anne.

Attending the event was chief fire officer and chief executive Mark Cashin, councillor Bob Rudd and Safety Central centre manager Mark Shone.

Speaking to the Chester Chronicle about the launch Mr Shone said: "A lot of hard work has gone into gearing up for it. It's been a really special day for me and the team working on it for four years.

"Princess Anne was genuinely interested in what we were doing."

On the project Mr Shone said: "It's not just for schools. Often when we have teachers come in with the schools they will say 'Oh I didn't know that' or 'I'll switch that off when I get home'."