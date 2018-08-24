Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire Police are taking part in a UK-wide operation to reduce the number of serious and fatal motorbike crashes on the county roads.

Last year almost one quarter of the people who died in traffic collisions were motorcyclists, even though bikers only represent 1% of all road users.

The UK wide week of action will run from Monday August 27 to Sunday September 2.

Sergeant Brad Hughes said: “At the current time motorcyclists remain one of the most vulnerable road users, accounting for 18% of all road deaths in Great Britain in 2016.

“In Cheshire it’s estimated that motorcyclist account for approximately 1% of all road users, yet last year they accounted for nearly a quarter of those killed on our roads. Of the 28 deaths on our roads, six involved motorcyclists.

“This operation is one of a number of measures that we are undertaking to tackle the issue. The operation is not about alienating the motorcycling community − it is about education and enforcement to help reduce the number of deaths on our roads.”

As part of the operation officers will be stopping and engaging with motorcyclists who commit moving traffic offences such as speeding and dangerous riding as well as anti-social offences such as excessive noise.

Officers will also be targeting the use of illegal off road motorcycles, which pose as risk to the public using parks and recreational areas.

They will also be encouraging motorcyclists to enhance their skills, knowledge and check their personal protective equipment.

In addition to motorcyclists officers will also target all road users who endanger the lives of themselves and others.

Cheshire Police and Crime Commissioner David Keane said: “Roads policing is one of my key priorities and I am committed to doing everything I can to make our roads safer.

“While the vast majority of motorcyclists ride appropriately, some riders choose to use the roads as a racetrack, committing serious breaches of road safety legislation, such as speeding and riding dangerously, which puts themselves and other road users at risk of death or life changing injury.

“I would urge all motorcyclists to take extra care while out on the roads and to take responsibility for their own safety.”

The operation follows on from a similar operation earlier this year when officers engaged with nearly 90 motorcyclists across the county.

During the operation from 28 May to 3 June officers detected a total of 62 offending motorcyclist – where appropriate awareness training was offered to a number of riders.

Anyone with any concerns or any information regarding the illegal use of motorcycles to contact Cheshire Police on 101 or online here.