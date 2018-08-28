Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are hunting three masked men armed with a knife and a Taser who forced their way into the home of a terrified 64-year-old woman in Crewe last night.

The men burst in to the Queens Park Gardens property through the back door at 9.52pm armed with a Taser and knife and made a search of the premises before fleeing.

Police say it is not clear at this stage if anything was taken.

Detective Sergeant Steve Smith said: “A 64-year-old woman who had been in the house at the time fled to safety. She was left shocked but thankfully unharmed by the ordeal.

“We are making enquiries in the area and would urge anyone with information to make contact with us so we can find those responsible.”

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Steve Smith on 101 or here quoting IML 167545.

Alternatively information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.