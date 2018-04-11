Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have thanked the majority of fans at Chester FC and Tranmere Rovers for their behaviour despite a ‘very small number of disturbances’ at the weekend’s derby match.

More than 3,100 supporters attended the game at the Swansway Chester Stadium on Saturday (April 7) that saw the Blues relegated after losing 2-0.

Chester fans were outnumbered by the visitors, who had taken up their allocation of around 1,800 for the all-ticker affair.

Cheshire Police described the match as passing ‘without incident’ although there were one or two minor outbreaks of trouble.

(Image: Paul Watson)

Superintendent Debbie Hooper said: “While there were a very small number of disturbances during and after the match, these were all dealt with swiftly and the majority of fans were well behaved.

“Overall, we were pleased to see that both sets of supporters enjoyed the match in the right spirit and we thank them, as well as both clubs and our other partners, for their co-operation and support.”

In total officers arrested just one person, a 19-year-old man from Flintshire, he has since been issued with a penalty notice for disorder . In addition two people were ejected from the ground during the match.

(Image: Terry Marland)

Supporters had been warned in advance to expect a ‘visible policing presence’ aimed at preventing disorder before or after the game.

The strong policing operation was put in place as a result of city centre disorder which followed the Chester FC v Tranmere Rovers match in March 2017, leading to a series of dawn raids in Wirral and a number of arrests.