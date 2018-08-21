Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police in Sandbach have arrested four people following a drugs raid on a house in Elworth.

Officers swooped on an address in Deans Lane at 7.20pm yesterday (Monday).

They arrested two men from Middlewich, aged 31 and 45, a 35-year-old man from Liverpool and a 42-year-old woman from Sandbach.

All were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Sergeant Claire Lloyd said: “We want to take this opportunity to reassure the community that we act on any intelligence we receive from the public.

"Anyone with information on suspicious activity in Sandbach should contact police on 101 or by emailing crewe.lpu@cheshire.pnn.police.uk.”