Police are appealing for information after a Crewe man died in a crash near Nantwich.

The collision, which involved a white Ford Transit Luton van and a White Honda CBR motorbike, occurred shortly after 5pm yesterday (Thursday) on the A534, Wrexham Road, in Faddiley.

Sadly the rider of the motorbike, a 79-year-old man from Crewe, died at the scene.

Police say his next of kin have been informed and they are being supported by specialist family liaison officers. The driver of the van was uninjured.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Police said: “Enquiries in relation to this incident are ongoing and officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who believes they may have seen either of the vehicles travelling on Wrexham Road prior to the incident.

“Officers would also like to hear from anyone who has any dashcam footage of the incident itself or footage of the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident”

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 170096 or submit it here.

To submit dashcam footage to police click here.