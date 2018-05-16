Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire police are appealing for witnesses after a man was attacked by two dogs in Blacon.

The victim was walking his dog on Willan Road at around 10.30pm on Friday, April 20 when two Staffordshire dogs attempted to attack his pet.

He managed to pick his dog up but as he did so, the other dogs, one brown and one white, began to attack him.

The owner of the dogs was spoken to by the victim but is believed to have walked away.

A Cheshire police spokesperson said the victim sustained injuries to his arm and went to hospital.

"We are looking for any witnesses to get in touch who saw this incident or anyone who might know who the owner of the dogs is," the spokesperson added.

You can contact police on 101 quoting the incident number 42331