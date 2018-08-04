Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Car park charges are coming to council-run car parks in Northwich.

The main 900 space Barons Quay car park will remain free as will the 250 bays on the Old Depot site on Zion Street/Park Street.

Parking will be available from just 20p while some council car parks in Chester city centre cost £3 for just one hour .

The proposals are revealed in an action plan drawn up by the borough council with consultants ‘to ensure parking in Northwich is fit for purpose and positively contributes to the town’s economy’.

The plan, ‘designed to better manage car parking demand across the town’, is part of the council’s 15-year parking strategy across the borough.

It will see the council continuing to offer free parking options in the town centre, ‘along with modest, consistent tariffs and other controls’, such as length of stay restrictions introduced across different car parks.

An investment programme will improve the quality of car parking and attract more visitors and shoppers, it is hoped.

The plans will help to release more short-stay capacity in central car parks while encouraging long-stay parking in car parks on the edges of the town, it is argued.

There will be a reduction in daily tariffs for season pass holders.

Blue badge holders will be able to park for free for up to four hours.

Cabinet member for environment Karen Shore (Lab), the council’s parking chief, said: “Over the coming years, the council needs to invest in car parks so that we have enough clean and safe spaces, in the right places, with clear signage and new technology to make it easier and more convenient for people coming to Northwich town centre by car.

“When this action plan is implemented parking in Northwich will be easier and more accessible for everyone, supporting residents and businesses.

“Parking charges and other controls will ensure everyone can park where they need to, when they need to.”

She continued: “Land available for car parking is decreasing but population and car ownership rates are steadily rising.

“With this action plan for Northwich we are introducing the right controls in the right places to release capacity for short stay parking to boost businesses, encourage visitors and also to improve car park quality.”

It is planned to introduce parking charges and other controls at some locations in the town by the end of November ‘to support short stay parking in central car parks and alleviate blockages caused by long-stay commuter use’.

Some will remain free of charge, such as the Old Depot car park on the edge of the town, to encourage long-stay use.

Surveys into car park stays are said to have shown that central car parks in particular are being used to full capacity both on weekdays and to some extent on Saturdays. This is resulting in traffic queues as people search for a parking space.

Controls for central and edge of town car parks will release more capacity for short-stay shoppers by encouraging long-stay commuters to use more outlying car parks, it is believed.

The council says it has committed to ensuring car parks in the town are safe and clean and there is enough parking for people with mobility problems.

It proposes ‘good signage’ and the use of new technology to make visits ‘easier and flexible’.

Parking in need of maintenance has been identified and long-term investment will ensure that all facilities are brought up to scratch.

Quality improvement works are planned to start in October to raise the condition of the most used car parks to the best industry standard:

These will see lighting and CCTV improvements to improve driver safety and users’ experience, particularly after dark.

Signage within car parks and on street will direct drivers to the most suitable car park including up-to-date information on space availability to assist visitors

The introduction of new technology will offer a range of payment methods, including cards and phones, to make visits easier and more flexible.

There will also be an improvement in the size, quality and number of spaces for drivers with mobility issues.

It is pointed out that Cheshire West and Chester residents can register for a special micro-chip blue badge for use in some large automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) controlled car parks as is already the case in Chester.

The council argues well managed parking facilities are essential to support regeneration projects in Northwich which will invest in and improve the town.

These include a recently unveiled masterplan for the Weaver Square area to create a vibrant new neighbourhood for the town to complement previous investments including the development of Barons Quay and public realm improvements on Witton Street.

Public notices giving details of the changes will be published shortly with people being able to make representations during the consultation period.

Recommended new tariffs and controls Market, Victoria Club and Watermans One to two hours 20p Three to four hours 50p Five to six hours £1 Seven to ten hours £3 Barons Quay Free Verdin and Memorial Court One to two hours 20p Three to four hours 50p Five to six hours 80p Seven to eight hours £1.10 Nine to ten hours £1.50 with a three hour free period for leisure centre users at Memorial Court. Cumberland St £1 Old Depot Site, Zion St and Park Street Free

The full action plan can be found on the council’s website.

What do you think of the plans? Let us know in the comments below or tweet us @ChesterChron.