A new childrenswear shop has opened in Chester’s Grosvenor Shopping Centre .

Minoti has moved into an 18,000 square foot unit at St Michael’s Square and will open on Saturday (March 24).

It is the 11th Minoti store in the UK and will boast a collection of affordable, comfortable and British-designed kids’ clothes including accessories, footwear and swimwear.

Centre manager at Grosvenor Shopping Centre Julie Webb said: “As we are a family based and fashion forward centre in the heart of Chester, we are sure our shoppers will make the most of the store’s diverse range of both casual and party kidswear.”

Director of retail at Minoti David Goldman added: “We are looking forward to opening our Chester store this weekend.

“Minoti kid’s clothing is bursting with fun and personality which will enable local children to stand out from the crowd. We hope shoppers come and visit us during our opening weekend.”