Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Boats will soon be able to moor next to Barons Quay in Northwich, thanks to new pontoons being installed by Cheshire West and Chester Council and the Canal & River Trust charity.

The moorings will be constructed on the River Weaver, next to the Odeon Cinema, in a joint project to encourage visiting boaters to moor right in the heart of the new leisure development, adding vibrancy and colour to the town centre.

The Trust, which cares for 2,000 miles of canals and rivers, will start installation of the pontoons this autumn.

Funded by Cheshire West and Chester Council, the new visitor moorings will be 92 metres in length, providing space for up to four boats.

Cabinet member for economic development and infrastructure Councillor Brian Clarke said: “Northwich is a town on the up and this latest development is yet another example of the Council’s commitment to the regeneration of the vibrant, attractive town centre.

“Visitors arriving by boat will now have direct access to all of the town’s shops, restaurants and bars.

“People will also be able to pop in to watch a film at the Odeon Cinema too.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for residents and visitors to explore Northwich and by linking up key areas of the town and the river we are supporting the town to showcase its great offer.”

Nicola Lewis Smith, enterprise manager with the Canal & River Trust, added: “Every year we welcome thousands of boats to Cheshire’s waterways.

“These new visitor moorings will be a great addition to Northwich’s offering for boaters and, added to the Anderton Boat Lift and the Lion Salt Works, they give another compelling reason for visiting the area.

“For many years, the street layout and local architecture meant the town turned its back on the river.

“Now, with the new Baron’s Quay development, the River Weaver is rightly taking centre stage as a wonderful focal point.

“Enabling boats to moor in this area is a win, win for everyone.

“Boaters will help the local economy and their colourful narrowboats add to the attractive town centre waterway scene.”

For more information about visiting Northwich and Cheshire’s waterways or becoming a Friend of the Canal & River Trust, go online at www.canalrivertrust.org.uk or phone 0303 040 4040.