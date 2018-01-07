Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A nursing home in Neston’s countryside is outstanding, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) watchdog found.

The conclusion was reached at The Chapel House Nursing Home on Chapel House Lane, Puddington which provides accommodation with personal care for up to a maximum of 35 older people.

There were 29 people living at the home at the time of the inspection, some of whom were living with dementia.

The CQC points out that at the last inspection in 2015 the home had been rated as ‘Good’. Provider Mrs Imelda Moore had further developed the service and it is now ‘Outstanding’.

The CQC says Chapel House is ‘extremely well led’ and Mrs Moore and her manager Mrs Kim Dawson are ‘very passionate about their work and are committed to providing an excellent service for people and their relatives’.

Innovative ideas are used to achieve outstanding practice to enhance people’s quality of life.

They are proactive in their approach and always look at ways they can improve the care and support they provide. They are keen to share their knowledge and experience with other bodies to achieve better dementia care in the wider community and care sector.

Mrs Dawson has ‘a strong and supportive leadership style’ and had effective systems in place to monitor the quality and safety of the service. With Mrs Moore she actively seeks and welcomes feedback from people, their relatives and staff alike to drive improvements in the service.

Staff are said to be impressed with the quality and variety of training available to them and feel very well supported.

“There was a real sense of teamwork that made the home an enjoyable place to work,” the CQC says. Staff are proud to work at the home and feel valued.

Chapel House an open and inclusive culture and residents, their relatives and health care professionals are consistently positive about how the home is run. They find the manager to be approachable and easy to talk with and ‘everyone without exception was very impressed with the warm and welcoming atmosphere created by the staff and management’.

Mrs Moore seeks ways of engaging with the local community and the home has recently opened a café within the grounds ‘much to the delight of people and their relatives’.

Residents receive individualised care tailored to their needs and preferences. Staff know them very well and are able to recognise and respond to changes in their needs in a prompt and effective manner.

They know about people’s past lives, what is important to them and what they like doing. Activities are arranged that are meaningful and based on people’s past history, interests or hobbies. People’s care plans are detailed and promote person centred care.

'Admiration'

Residents are cared for by staff who are ‘kind, compassionate and highly motivated’. Staff form positive working relationships with people and their relatives and contribute to the continuous improvements in their care and support.

Residents and their relatives are actively involved in decisions about their care and feel listened to while those receiving end of life care, their relatives and people who are important to them are treated with exceptional care and compassion both prior to and following the person’s death.

A relative told the CQC: “I am full of admiration in the home.”